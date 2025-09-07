21-year-old woman fatally shot, man injured outside North Texas indoor theme park, police say

Three 18-year-olds were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man outside an indoor theme park in North Richland Hills overnight, police said.

The North Richland Hills Police Department said that just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to a shooting outside Malibu Jack's, located in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway. When they arrived, two victims were found.

Police said a 21-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators learned there was a fight between several people before the shooting happened, according to a news release. The police department said two of its officers were working off duty and responded when the shooting erupted. One officer was able to return fire as the other officer applied a tourniquet to the male victim's injuries before medics arrived.

Police said three 18-year-olds were taken into custody in connection with the incident; however, their names or charges have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.