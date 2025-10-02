State Fair of Texas addresses affordability concerns after social media backlash

Across social media, posts are circulating about families skipping the State Fair of Texas this year because they say they simply can't afford it.

Knowing how quickly a trip can add up, Victor Carr said he started hunting for deals before his family ever walked through the gates.

"We haven't been to the fair in years so we started looking online," he said. "The tickets were $12 online, so we were able to use the promo code — and it ended up being $48, so less than $50."

Discounts help, but costs still add up

Some families say even with discounted admission, once you add in food and the midway, it's still not in the budget.

They believe that's keeping people away this year, but fair spokesperson Karissa Condoianis says the posts on low attendance are misleading.

"I know that may be some people's experience, but the truth of the matter is attendance is fine at the State Fair of Texas this year," she said. "The first eight days of the fair are usually our slowest days. Then as the fair carries on for the rest of the 24 days, that's when you see the energy and traffic at the fair really pick up."

Transit and ticket deals available

Fair organizers say they want everyone to have a good time, no matter the budget. With the DART train and discount days, there are plenty of ways to save.

"We take the DART downtown and it's very easy," Beth Winstead said. "For us, it's $6 for a day pass per person, so it cost us $12."

"We have many discounts listed at bigtex.com/discounts," Condoianis said.

Popular discounts include food donations

Some of the most popular:

$5 off coupons from McDonald's

Dr Pepper Value Days every Tuesday and Thursday — tickets online for $12

North Texas Food Bank's "Feed the Need" campaign every Wednesday until 5 p.m. — five cans of food gets you in for $7

Thrifty Thursdays — select food vendors offer reduced prices

Every day after 5 p.m., everyone pays the kid's price

More than 100 free activities

"Just know when you come out to the fair there are more than 100 things you can do out here with your admission," Condoianis said. "So, whether that's the shows, exhibits, all of the live music that we have throughout the grounds."

She said at the end of the day, the money spent makes a difference.

"We were able to contribute more than $19.5 million through our philanthropic and Fair Park giving efforts last year alone due to the success of the prior year's fair," she said.

All of this made possible by fairgoers.