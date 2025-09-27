Twin brothers make State Fair history with vegan food booth

Vegan food makes history at State Fair of Texas, thanks to twin brothers

The time has finally come for the opening weekend of the State Fair of Texas. Organizers estimate more than 2 million people will attend, and many will try some of the 35 new food items featured this year.

The smell of freshly cooked burgers fills the air, and the sound of hospitality warms customers' hearts. If you take a closer look at one booth, you'll see double.

Twins bring flavor and fun

"We're twins. Funny thing is my mom had two sets of twins," Jovan Cole said.

Identical twins Jovan and Josh Cole own Vegan Vibrationz.

"We're both the boss," Josh Cole said.

"I'm the boss," Jovan Cole said.

Josh is one minute older.

"I'm the strongest, too," Josh Cole said.

The twins started their business in 2018.

"It's awesome. It's like linking up with your best friend and just having fun," Jovan said. "It's both of our passions. We like to cook, we like to feed the community, and just do stuff like that. It's just a dope thing to do it with your brother and your best friend."

A historic first for the fair

The brothers are the first vendors serving exclusively vegan food in the 139-year history of the State Fair of Texas.

"Something we are known for internationally is our concessionaires continue raising the bar year after year to ensure that they can provide our fairgoers with a wide array of foods," said Karissa Condoianis, spokesperson for the State Fair of Texas. "So now we have this great booth that's all vegan food for people to come out and enjoy."

The vegan options include everything from sandwiches to nachos.

Changing minds, one plate at a time

"I just love to share that with other people and just help change lives, one plate at a time," Jovan said. "We know what we want to do in a way where we're not forcing people or anything, just on a cool, chill way. Like, 'Hey, man. Try this,' and then they eat it and are like, 'Wow, this is vegan? It doesn't taste vegan.'"

The Crunch Wrap Supreme OG is one of the most popular items. The twins hope their customers feel the love in each bite.

"I feel like the small mom-and-pops and the small local businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, is the backbone to keeping this thing going," Jovan said.

Sibling rivalry adds flavor

The twins run one of 265 food booths at the fair. They're proud to make history and serve up dishes close to their hearts—with a dash of sibling rivalry.

"See, I'm the smart twin, right?" Josh said.

The State Fair of Texas runs through Oct. 19.