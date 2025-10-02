5 families displaced after fire at Corsicana shelter

Five families are displaced after a fire at a shelter in Corsicana, according to officials.

The fire happened early Thursday morning at Compassion Corsicana, a food pantry and transitional house for women and children.

The fire displaced five families and eight children, according to the Corsicana fire marshal. There were no injuries reported from the families or firefighters.

CBS News Texas Chopper

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the shelter Thursday afternoon, showing most of the building burned or damaged.

"While we are heartbroken by this tragic incident, we are extremely thankful that everyone made it out of the house safely," the shelter said on social media.

According to the social media post, another shelter in Corsicana will house the displaced women and children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to find out how to make a donation to the shelter and those impacted.