When Ted and Pat Skierski moved to Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club about 10 years ago, McKinney National Airport was already operating nearby. However, he said that over the years, as air traffic increased, so did the noise over the 55 and up community.

"There has been more larger jet flights as time has gone on," he said. "I sit on the edge of my patio and I just watch them go right over the top."

Now that Avelo Airlines has launched commercial flights out of the airport, he said it's louder than ever.

"Two days ago, I think it was 7:10 in the morning, I was woken by one of these jets coming in," he said.

Monday night, Fairview residents and town leaders came together to discuss what can be done to reduce the noise. Fairview Mayor John Hubbard said he's had encouraging discussions with McKinney Mayor Bill Cox.

"He's agreed to have either a town hall or a workshop, so this session is designed to get the information and bring it to them," Hubbard said. "The FAA has also said, 'Yes, we'd like to be in that meeting too.'"

Hubbard said he's going to request a noise mitigation study within 30 days, a funding plan for residential noise reduction, and an FAA Part 150 noise study.

"There might be a few things that we can do," Hubbard said.

Overall, residents who attended Monday night's meeting said they'd like to see changes to operating hours, flight schedules and flight paths.

"One would be to change the glide path to be more to the east, which means it would not come directly over Fairview or Heritage Ranch," Skierski said. "It would come in at an angle."

Avelo flies to five destinations from the airport, with more routes scheduled to begin next month.

The City of McKinney said the airport saw about 3,000 passengers since service began Nov. 11. It expects about 9,500 travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 22nd -30.