McKinney's new airport terminal stays on schedule as city highlights ground‑level boarding

Officials say construction on the new passenger terminal at McKinney National Airport remains on schedule to finish by the end of the year.

The city offered a progress tour this week, giving visitors and airline partners their first look at the work completed since the project broke ground last July.

Boarding will look different

Airport leaders say travelers will notice a key difference from major commercial airports: no jet bridges.

Passengers will board aircraft at ground level rather than through a traditional jet bridge, offering a different experience from larger commercial airports.

Avelo prepares for its new base

Houston‑based Avelo Airlines, which will operate one of its four national bases out of McKinney, toured the site as it prepares to launch service.

The airline expects to start slowly while assessing community demand and will occupy about half of the terminal's six gates.

"Typically, our service from Connecticut to Houston and Dallas is mainly been focused on the Connecticut traveler wanting to get to this area," said Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo Airlines. "This time we'll not only be able to focus on getting people in but also the local community and see where they want to go when they're visiting friends and family, going on vacation or on potential business trips."

City says noise impact will be minimal

McKinney leaders addressed concerns about noise and increased traffic, noting the airport already handles roughly 400 planes a day. About 30% to 40% of those operations involve jet aircraft.

"When you're looking at adding commercial service, and we're talking initially 3 flights a day or something like that, it's really a pretty minimal impact to the operations that are already happening," said Kenneth Carley, McKinney National Airport's director.

Convenience is the selling point

Airport officials are promoting McKinney National as an "airport of convenience," emphasizing short walks and easy access. Travelers will be able to park, see their plane from the lot, move through security and board quickly – a contrast to the long walks and crowds at major hubs.