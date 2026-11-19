The Collin County town of Fairview will hold a special town hall meeting on Monday night over concerns about McKinney National Airport.

Since the addition of flights from a commercial airline last week, some Fairview residents south of the runway say it's impacting their quality of life.

Heritage Ranch is a secluded neighborhood for more than 2,000 seniors in Fairview.

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It's where Jack DeSimone and other retirees settled, seeking peace and quiet that he says he no longer has.

"It's really tough because this is an elderly community," DeSimone said. "These jets make a really roaring noise ... We had a flight come in from Las Vegas the other night. Many of us are asleep, but I guarantee those jets will wake you up."

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday two more flights to its growing schedule, becoming the first commercial airline to offer passenger service out of McKinney National Airport, which has a flight path directly over Fairview and Heritage Ranch.

Residents of Fairview complained about airplane noise before the Avelo flights that started this month.

A special town hall meeting is scheduled for Monday night to address ongoing negotiations with the City of McKinney regarding a possible limit on flight schedules.

"This is a very busy airport. I think it's one of the busiest corporate airports in Texas, if not the country," said Andrew Levy, CEO of Avelo Airlines. "Corporate airplanes, actually, the residents will find make a heck of a lot more noise than a Boeing 737 next generation airplane, which is what we fly. I think people are going to realize that it is over blown the noise issues."

Still, residents of Heritage Ranch are looking at every option to keep the skies above them as serene as the streets around their homes.