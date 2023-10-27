Eye on Politics: Fourth special session possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A fourth special session is possible because a bill providing taxpayer subsidies for students to attend private schools is looking more unlikely to pass. The Texas House passed three border security bills Wednesday night, but not before tempers flared on the House floor. And the lieutenant governor is calling on members of the Republican party to root out antisemitism.

Jack Fink covers these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Oct. 26).

School choice legislation may be dead

One of Gov. Greg Abbott's biggest priorities during the third special session may be dead.

The special session is nearing an end with the last day being Nov. 7, and so far, bills to provide taxpayer-financed education savings accounts for students to go to a private school remain at a standstill. Two Republican members of the Texas House, Rep. David Spiller of Jacksboro and Rep. Matt Shaheen of Plano, believe there will be a fourth special session.

The pressure is on Republicans in the House, where some rural Republicans have previously joined Democrats to block this legislation.

The only House bill filed that would provide taxpayer money to help families send their kids to private school would also boost state funding for public schools and give teachers a raise.

But Gov. Abbott hasn't included money for school districts and teacher raises on the agenda during this third special session.

The bill passed by the Senate weeks ago, SB 1, is very different and hasn't been referred to a House committee to consider it.

Spiller said he does not believe any school choice bill will pass this session "unless something changes significantly."

Shaheen told CBS News Texas that he supports school choice and agrees it's looking more and more likely it won't pass now.

Fireworks over border security legislation

The House approved three border security bills Wednesday night. But not before emotions ran high when a Republican lawmaker requested a motion to limit amendments to HB 4, making it a state crime for someone to enter Texas illegally.

"This f---ing hurts," Rep. Armando Walle, a Houston Democrat said in a video shared on the social media platform X. "My community is being attacked."

Lawmakers ended up allowing more debate and then passed the bill.

Opponents said they worry this is nothing more than a "show me your papers" bill. The bill's author, Rep. Spiller, said his bill is necessary.

"We have a crisis at our southern border," Spiller said. "House Bill 4 is a landmark security bill that will provide a Texas solution to a Texas problem."

HB 4 now goes to the Senate.

The House also approved SB 4, which cracks down further on illegal stash houses and human smuggling. The Senate already passed this, so it will go to the Gov. Abbott's office.

HB 6 also got the green light from the House. It spends $1.5 billion to expand the state's border wall. It's on its way to the Senate.

Antisemitism & The GOP

As antisemitism rises following the deadly Hamas terror attacks against innocent Israeli citizens, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stepped up his condemnation of anti-Semitic activities by some members of Republican and conservative groups in Texas.

The lieutenant governor released a statement that read:

"Let me put this as clearly as I can, if you are anti-Semitic, if you admire Hitler and don't believe the Holocaust happened in Europe, if you hate Jews, you are not a Republican and you are not welcome in our party. Every Republican group in the state, no matter how small or how large, including our State Party, needs to root out this cancer."

Patrick previously denounced Nick Fuentes, an avowed anti-Semite and Holocaust denier, after he met with Jonathan Stickland, the now former president of the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, a conservative group that donated $1 million to Patrick and loaned him an additional $2 million.

The lieutenant governor announced his campaign is buying $3 million in bonds for Israel.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, who condemned antisemitism within the Republican party a couple of weeks ago, issued a statement after Patrick's statement. He said:

"Lt. Governor Patrick correctly points out that we have problems that need to be addressed in the formal structure of the Republican Party of Texas. If we are to 'root out the cancer' as Lt. Governor Patrick states, those efforts begin with Matt Rinadi's resignation as the Chairman of the Texas Republican Party of Texas."

In response, Rinaldi posted on X:

"Dade Phelan's beer goggles have prevented him from seeing the truth. I have been a lifetime supporter of Israel and denounced Nick Fuentes from the moment I first became aware we were in the same zip code.

Other headlines:



The Texas House passed legislation banning COVID-19 mandates by Texas employers. Lawmakers amended the bill previously passed by the Senate, so the legislation is going back to senators for approval. If and when that happens, it heads to Gov. Abbott's desk.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration. The state filed suit to stop the federal government from cutting razor with the state put up in an effort to reduce the number of migrants from entering Texas illegally.

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana is the new Speaker of the U.S. House.

Early voting is underway in North Texas. Check out our voting guide here.

On Monday, Attorney General Ken Paxton will be back in a Houston courtroom where a judge will likely announce when his trial will begin on state securities fraud charges. It's a case that dates back years. Learn more here.