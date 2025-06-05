Extremely toxic plant capable of killing people or animals found along shore of White Rock Lake

A plant that is described as the most violently toxic plant growing in North America has been found along the shore of White Rock Lake in Dallas.

According to the USDA, the water hemlock plant is an invasive plant that can cause serious health risks to people and pets. The Dallas Parks and Recreation Department said on Thursday that they are monitoring and treating parts of the shoreline for the plant.

UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 06: Close-up of flowers on Northern water hemlock plant (Cicuta virosa) DEA / D.DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images

"Treatments are expected to take no more than two days, and the department will continue to monitor the treated areas for several weeks. Once the water hemlock begins to wilt, its toxicity drops quickly," the department said in a press release.

USDA warns of violent reactions, even death

The city urges visitors at White Rock Lake not to touch or remove any plants near the shoreline and to keep pets leashed and away from shoreline vegetation.

The USDA says the toxin reacts with the central nervous system and is a violent convulsant. Poisoning can lead to grand mal seizures and even death.

"Water hemlock's resemblance to the harmless Queen Anne's Lace makes it dangerous to visitors not aware of the differences between the two plants," said Brett Johnson, Dallas Park and Recreation's conservation manager.

"Queen Anne's Lace blooms from March through May and while water hemlock blooms usually from late May through July. Water hemlock thrives in wet environments such as lake edges, creeks, and marshy ground and Queen Anne's Lace prefers drier areas like open fields and roadside edges.The stems of water hemlock are thick, hollow and display purple blotches while Queen Anne's Lace feature thin, hairy green stems. Water hemlock has fern-like, glossy, and sharply toothed leaves and Queen Anne's Lace has a more finely divided foliage," Johnson added.

If you spot a plant that looks like water hemlock, you can call 214-670-1923 or dial 311.