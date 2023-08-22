Excessive heat warnings and record highs return Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For the first time since last Friday, there was no record high temperature.

However, it was yet another day with a high of over 100 degrees, giving us 42 100-plus-degree days so far this summer. Interestingly, on almost half of those days, the temperature was 105° or higher, the second most ever recorded in a year.

Wednesday's excessive heat warning has been replaced with a heat advisory, but please use caution in the afternoon and early evening heat.

Tropical Storm Harold came onshore at Padre Island mid-morning, bringing monster rains with minimum damage.

In North Texas, where Harold increased wind speeds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until Tuesday night. The weekend's forecast is for highs in the 90s with a chance of showers.

Don't get too excited, though; we'll jump right back to breaking record highs by Thursday.

The slightly cooler temperatures and small rain chances are thanks to the massive heat dome sliding west later this weekend. This opens the door for a frontal boundary which could bring a little relief.

It's not much, but it's nice to be out of triple digits by early next week.