Watch CBS News
Local News

Excessive heat warnings and record highs return Thursday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Cooler temps ahead for North Texas next week
Cooler temps ahead for North Texas next week 03:04

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For the first time since last Friday, there was no record high temperature. 

However, it was yet another day with a high of over 100 degrees, giving us 42 100-plus-degree days so far this summer. Interestingly, on almost half of those days, the temperature was 105° or higher, the second most ever recorded in a year.

download.png

Wednesday's excessive heat warning has been replaced with a heat advisory, but please use caution in the afternoon and early evening heat.

download.png

Tropical Storm Harold came onshore at Padre Island mid-morning, bringing monster rains with minimum damage.

download.png

In North Texas, where Harold increased wind speeds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until Tuesday night. The weekend's forecast is for highs in the 90s with a chance of showers.  

download.png

Don't get too excited, though; we'll jump right back to breaking record highs by Thursday.

download.png

The slightly cooler temperatures and small rain chances are thanks to the massive heat dome sliding west later this weekend. This opens the door for a frontal boundary which could bring a little relief.

download.png

It's not much, but it's nice to be out of triple digits by early next week.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.