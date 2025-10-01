Is Erewhon coming to Dallas? According to the California grocer's social media, possibly.

The H-E-B hype rolls on with new North Texas store openings

The H-E-B hype rolls on with new North Texas store openings

The H-E-B hype rolls on with new North Texas store openings

Is viral California grocery store Erewhon coming to Dallas?

The upscale grocery store posted a series of maps on Instagram this week, including Dallas, with the caption "A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon."

Although it might not be another grocery store opening in North Texas, something from Erewhon will be on its way.

The social media post didn't exactly say what is coming to Dallas, or when. Other cities in the post included New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Seattle and Las Vegas.

According to its website, Erewhon is the first natural foods store in the country that started in Boston in the 1960s. There are currently 10 Erewhon locations in Southern California. Three new stores are opening in 2026, but those will also be located in the Los Angeles area.

Erewhon is home to viral smoothies, like Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze that retails for $18, and higher-priced grocery items. Erewhon's website currently has select food and wellness items available for worldwide shipping.