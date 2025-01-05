Watch CBS News
ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas Monday through Friday

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — ERCOT issued a weather watch for Monday through Friday due to forecasted cold weather across the region combined with high levels of expected maintenance outages and the potential for lower reserves.

An arctic front is plunging through North Texas, sending temperatures plummeting behind it. First Alert Weather Days have been issued from Sunday through Friday due to arctic air and the potential for wintry precipitation from Thursday into Friday.

CBS NEWS Texas First Alert Weather 

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest air so far this season is expected the next few nights. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and low teens on Sunday night and the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is now high confidence in wintry precipitation Wednesday night through Friday morning, with a 70-80% chance of measurable (>0.10") snowfall accumulations.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch and no action is needed by Texans. 

You can monitor grid conditions here.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

