ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice for Sunday night

Drought conditions expected to worsen, triple digit temperatures continue into next week

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice was issued due to "extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation" and ERCOT said it is not currently experiencing emergency conditions.

ERCOT says if you are experiencing an outage, it is not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

This is a graphical representation of the ERCOT system's current power supply (capacity) and demand using Real-Time data, as well as projected power supply (capacity) and demand from hourly forecasts and seasonal forecasts. ERCOT

ERCOT offers the following tips to help reduce energy usage, if safe to do so, during periods of high demand:

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.



Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

During the summer - Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.



Commercial Business : Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.



Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space not in use.


