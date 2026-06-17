Hundreds of England fans kicked out of Dallas bar after reportedly drinking 5,000 beers ahead of World Cup match

Hundreds of supporters of the English National team were kicked out of a Dallas bar Tuesday night ahead of the Three Lions' first match this Wednesday against Croatia in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Photos from The Londoner Pub at Mockingbird Station in Dallas show the bar and an outdoor patio and balcony packed with England fans and the building draped in the red and white St. George's Cross flag.

England fans at The Londoner Pub on Mockingbird Lane, Dallas ahead of England's opening game on Wednesday against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Dallas police officers can also be seen speaking with fans amid bar tables covered in empty beer cans and bottles.

British media outlets reported that the England fans drank 5,000 beers at The Londoner on Tuesday, spending £30,000, or more than $40,200.

England fans and a Dallas police officer at The Londoner Pub. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

London-based The Independent reported that the pub had advertised later closing times, but DPD was called to closed it down at 10 p.m. because it reached maximum capacity and had only two security guards on duty. The bar was eventually cleared, but many attendees remained outside the building for another couple of hours, The Independent said.

England fans and Dallas police officer outside The Londoner Pub. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The Dallas Police Department told CBS News Texas that it received a 911 call due to the large crowd, but officers did not arrest anyone or ask people to leave.

England vs. Croatia in the FIFA World Cup

England will face off against Croatia Wednesday afternoon at Dallas Stadium in Arlington to open group play. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. CT.

Croatia fans spent Tuesday evening in Downtown Dallas, taking to the streets for a parade of spirit. Hundreds of fans carried a massive checkerboard Croatian flag, larger than a football field, through the streets, as the parade made its way from Civic Garden to Ferris Plaza.