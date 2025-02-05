Elvis Andrus to join Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON – The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday morning the addition of Elvis Andrus to the club's hall of fame.

Andrus will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on June 28 before the Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. At 36 years and 5 months of age, Andrus will be the youngest person to be inducted to the Rangers Hall of Fame.

After not playing last season, Andrus officially retired as a Ranger on September 6, 2024. He started more games at one position than any player in franchise history, according to the team.

To be considered for the Rangers Hall of Fame, former players must have spent a minimum of four seasons with the club and not have been an active player for a minimum of one year. Andrus was acquired by the Rangers in a June 2007 trade with the Atlanta Braves. He made his major league debut on opening day in 2009, remaining a Ranger until 2020 when he was traded to the Oakland A's.

Andrus is the Texas Rangers' all-time leader with 305 stolen bases, ranks second in games, at-bats (6,366), and triples (48), and is third in runs (893) and hits (1,743).

Between 2021 and 2023, he played in the minor leagues. He did not play in 2024, although he was in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league contract.

Andrus is a two-time American League All-Star, in 2010 and 2012. He was the Rangers' Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the team's Player of the Year in 2017.

Andrus, a longtime North Texas resident, will work as a pre and postgame analyst for select games on the new Rangers Sports Network in 2025.

Beginning in late March, the Texas Rangers Archives Vault will feature a special exhibit on Andrus located at Globe Life Field.

In addition to celebrating Andrus, the club also announced on Wednesday their Adrian Beltre statue will be unveiled and dedicated on Aug. 22.