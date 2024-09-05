Elvis Andrus, longtime Texas Rangers shortstop, to announce retirement

ARLINGTON – Former Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is announcing his retirement on Friday.

Not only is Andrus announcing his retirement, but he will be retiring as a Texas Ranger.

The Rangers acquired Andrus from the Atlanta Braves in July 2007 when he was a minor leaguer. He made his major league debut on opening day in 2009, remaining a Ranger until 2020 when he was traded to the Oakland A's.

Andrus is the Texas Rangers' all-time leader with 305 stolen bases, ranks second in games, at-bats (6,366), and triples (48), and is third in runs (893) and hits (1,743).

Between 2021 and 2023, he played in the minor leagues. He hasn't played in 2024 although he was in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league contract.

Andrus is a two-time American League All-Star, in 2010 and 2012. He was the Rangers' Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the team's Player of the Year in 2017.

The club said that former teammate and current special assistant to the general manager Michael Young and former Ron Washington will join Andrus at the announcement on Friday.

Andrus and Young will participate in the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

How to watch Elvis Andrus' retirement announcement

What : Elvis Andrus' retirement announcement

Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.