280‑acre community redefining how North Texas supports its most vulnerable

About five miles off Interstate 45 in Ferris, a new vision for addressing homelessness in North Texas is beginning to take shape.

The 280‑acre development, called Our Community, is the latest effort by Dallas‑based nonprofit Our Calling to provide long‑term stability for people who are elderly or disabled – a group the organization says is often overlooked.

"Holy ground," pastor says

Pastor Wayne Walker, CEO of Our Calling, describes the land as sacred ground.

"If I was a little bit more informal, I would tell you to take your shoes off," Walker said. "Because where you're standing is holy ground. We've seen God do a miracle here."

Walker says the project is designed for individuals who have few, if any, options.

"We've recognized that there is one group that no one will take, and that's people who are elderly and disabled," he said. "These are someone's aging parents who need a safe place to go. To create that space – and not just talk about it, but now open it – is a beautiful thing to see."

A path from crisis to stability

For some residents, the path to this community began in crisis. Anita and Kenneth Johnson arrived at an Our Calling inclement‑weather shelter three years ago after a dispute with a landlord left them without a home.

"We went from my big old cozy bed to sleeping on the concrete," Anita said. "That was tough."

The couple credits prayer – and the support they found through the nonprofit – for helping them reach a place of stability.

"Thank you, Lord," Kenneth said, reflecting on the moment they walked into their new home. "This is ours. We just don't know how blessed we have been."

A neighborhood built for connection

Everything about the small‑home neighborhood is designed to foster connection. Homes face each other. Shared green spaces encourage gathering. Children play outside while neighbors talk across porches.

Abraham and Anna Jenkins are part of that design. They're not formerly unhoused – they're what the community calls "missionals," families who live on‑site to provide consistent support and friendship.

"They know us, they know our kids, and we love them," Abraham said.

Anna says the opportunity felt like a calling.

"We spent years talking about how important community was," she said. "Then this was dropped in our laps – like, 'Are you ready to live out what you've been talking about?' And we said yes."

Plans for hundreds more homes

The first phase includes 25 homes, but the long‑term plan is far larger: up to 500 homes, along with medical facilities, a grocery store, a coffee shop, and other services designed to create a fully functioning neighborhood.

Walker says the project wasn't driven by a major donor or a sudden windfall.

"It was because God himself said this is the time and this is the place," he said. "And we're so excited to be here today."