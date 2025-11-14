Trapped elderly and disabled seniors feel like hostages in Dallas apartment with non-working elevators

An uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situation is playing out at an apartment building for seniors in North Dallas.

Two elevators, which a number of elderly and physically disabled tenants on upper floors depend on, have reportedly been out of service for weeks.

Some have now had to cancel their holiday travel plans because they say they just can't leave.

Some of the tenants describe their current living situation as being held hostage and trapped inside their units.

They say the elevators haven't been working for about three weeks and the property manager is not responding to their concerns.

"I want to see my brother at least one more time," said Maggie Sharer, who lives on the fifth floor.

Sharer just canceled a trip to Louisiana to visit her brother that the 93-year-old with cancer had planned for a final goodbye.

"It breaks my heart to think I may not see him again," said Sharer. "He's the only sibling I have."

Sharer, who uses a walker, says it's because she can't get down to the ground floor of her apartment building.

Eighty-seven-year-old Oliver Moseley can, but he takes breaks as he slowly climbs, knowing how dangerous it can be for someone his age.

"I got one flight at a time," Moseley said. "I go one flight and rest."

Both of them call Tuscany at Goldmark home.

It's a multi-story apartment building in North Dallas for tenants 62 years and older.

Sharer has only been able to use her walker to check on nearby friends.

"I'm a little bit pissed off," she said. "The only place I can go is up and down this hall, and that's no fun."

It's not just an inconvenience for 78-year-old Barbara Geiter. She's concerned about the risk of not having access to working elevators.

"I worry about if there's a fire," Geiter said. "I have a cane for mobility, and it's just hard for me to come up here."

We contacted the on-site property manager, who would only reply with a "no comment" to our questions about what's wrong with the elevators and when tenants can expect them to be working again.

"It sucks and we're paying for this type of service and not getting it," said Moseley.

Despite their ages, these super seniors say they are still active and want to get out and about. But they don't know where to turn for help.