Authorities identify 3 killed, 2 injured in East Texas shooting; suspect remains hospitalized after Ennis Buc-ee's crash

Authorities have identified the five victims in a triple homicide in the East Texas town of Mabank.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., remains in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Reid carried out the deadly shooting before crashing his minivan into a Buc-ee's in Ennis, injuring a woman, and then shooting himself.

Deputies responded before dawn Friday

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Taos Drive in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision in Mabank.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the victims killed in the attack were:

Kimberly Simpson, 51 — multiple gunshot wounds

Connie Patrick, 72 — multiple gunshot wounds

Ronny Hammonds, 57 — gunshot wound, blunt force trauma, and multiple stab wounds

Two others were hospitalized:

Colton Reid, 24 — in stable condition

Henry Hopgood, 70 — in critical condition

Both are being treated at UT Health Hospital in Tyler, the sheriff's office said.

While neighbors say Reid shot members of his own family, authorities have not confirmed the relationships.

"We have not released any information regarding relationships," said Meagan Hogan, spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. "Per the last media release — Christopher Reid Jr. is in critical condition."

Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Crash at Buc-ee's injures woman

Meanwhile, the Ennis Police Department said Reid crashed around 5 a.m. at the Buc-ee's off Interstate 45 and Creechville Road. His maroon 2003 Dodge Caravan drove into one of the store's entrances, pinning a woman against a sales display. Reid then shot himself, police said.

The woman, described as being in her 30s and from Oklahoma, was passing through Ennis. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Neighbor describes chilling encounter

Cheryl Noble, who lives near the victims in Mabank, said her front door, deck, and steps were stained with blood after one of the wounded came to her home seeking help.

"He came tapping on the door. Real loud," Noble said. "He said, 'Help me, I've been shot.'"

Noble said her son knows the man who was injured, and what he said next left her shaken.

"He said his brother shot him," Noble said. "He didn't say nothing about the family."

Investigators have not confirmed whether the suspect shot family members, but some neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Noble struggled to describe the impact.

"Just unsettled. You know, very disturbing," she said.

Investigation spans multiple jurisdictions

The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple agencies, including:

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Texas Department of Public Safety

Henderson County District Attorney's Office

Ennis Police Department

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.