Triple murder suspect shoots himself after crashing minivan into North Texas Buc-ee's, injuring woman

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a minivan crashed into a North Texas Buc-ee's and the driver shot himself in the head.

The Ennis Police Department said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. at the Buc-ee's off I-45 and Creechville Road in Ennis. A maroon 2003 Dodge Caravan drove into one of the entrances of the Buc-ee's, pinning a woman against a sales display. The driver then shot himself.

The driver, described as a man in his 20s from Hubbard, Texas, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Ennis police did not release his identity, but the description matches that of a person of interest in a triple murder in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that was looking for 29-year-old Christopher Reid, who they said may have been driving a 2003 maroon Dodge Caravan. The Facebook post was later updated to say that Reid had been found.

KYTX, the CBS News affiliate in East Texas, reported that Reid was wanted for a triple homicide that happened in Mabank around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police described the victim of the Buc-ee's crash as a woman in her 30s from Oklahoma who was passing through Ennis. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.