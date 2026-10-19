Early voting begins as North Texans make their voices heard

Early voting started Monday across the state and voters across North Texas were excited to get out and let their voices be heard.

"I've always been a big fan of getting it done early. You never know, who knows, could catch the flu next week and I want to make sure that I've voted," said Burns McKinney, a Dallas County Voter.

Across the metroplex, voters showed up on Monday to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm election. Some locations had hardly any lines.

"It's just a little past 7 a.m., so I'm not seeing anything, so I'm excited," Paul Pinsukanjana, a Dallas County Voter.

"It's busy, but you can get in there and get right out right now," Barbara Wilson, a Tarrant County voter.

Other places were a different story.

"It took about an hour total, but the line goes very smoothly, there's maybe 20 booths in there to vote on," said Sandy Engstrand, a Tarrant County voter.

One man even decided the line was too long and he'd try again another time.

"What I'll probably do is I'll do it tomorrow because it's pretty, pretty busy today. Lines are real long," said Wayne Sprolls, a Tarrant County voter.

Texas has been front and center this election cycle, but it will be hard to tell if that will cause voters to turn out.

In 2022, the last midterm election, almost 600,000 people voted in Tarrant County, just under 50% of registered voters. Compared to 2024, a presidential election where more than 800,000 people voted, closer to two-thirds of registered voters.

But people voting on the first day of early voting want their voices to be heard.

"The gas prices, the food prices, they are so up," said Wilson.

"I think our country is going in the wrong direction. And I think everybody has a responsibility, if they live in the United States, to express their opinions," said Katherine Langford, a Tarrant County Voter.

Early voting runs through next Friday, Oct. 30. Make sure to check your county to get the most accurate hours for voting.

Long lines, voting machine problems or other issues at the polls? CBS News Texas wants to hear from you, click here.