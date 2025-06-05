Watch CBS News
3-year-old girl dies after possible drowning at Eagle Mountain Lake, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A 3-year-old girl has died following a possible drowning near West Bay Marina at Eagle Mountain Lake in northwest Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the child on the ground after she had been pulled from the lake. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine how the child entered the water. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

