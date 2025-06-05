3-year-old girl dies after possible drowning at Eagle Mountain Lake, officials say

A 3-year-old girl has died following a possible drowning near West Bay Marina at Eagle Mountain Lake in northwest Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the child on the ground after she had been pulled from the lake. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine how the child entered the water. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

