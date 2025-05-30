Watch CBS News
Dump truck crashes into home in north Tarrant County, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

Authorities are investigating the cause of a chain-reaction crash that ended with a dump truck slamming into a home Friday morning in north Tarrant County.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of FM Road 718 and Newark Ranch Road, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash involved a dump truck and a sedan. The truck plowed through the wall of a home, while the sedan came to rest on nearby train tracks.

The Sheriff's Office said the dump truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The sedan driver and a woman inside the home also sustained minor injuries but were not transported.

