Dry, hot week ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Brace yourself! The triple-digit heat is back. An area of high pressure will build over North Texas, giving way to rising temperatures.

High temperatures will be around 102 this afternoon, but it will feel even warmer in parts of the area.

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Tuesday for areas west of I-35. High temperatures in those areas will be between 103 and 105, and it will likely feel hotter. Make sure you're taking breaks while outdoors, drink plenty of water and never leave your kids and pets in a hot car.

We'll see sunny skies today and continued dry conditions with no significant rain in sight. As a result, an elevated fire threat is in effect for areas along and west of I-35 this afternoon through the rest of the week. The combination of continued hot, dry weather and gusty winds could allow grass fires to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

On Tuesday, we'll see sunny skies and highs around 103.

Triple digit high temperatures will continue Wednesday through Friday. We'll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, then partly cloudy skies Friday.

This weekend, highs will be in the low 100s under mostly sunny skies.