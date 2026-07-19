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Mostly dry, hot Sunday for North Texas as temperatures climb this week

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

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Sunday will be mostly dry across North Texas, with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm popping up in the afternoon north of I-20, due to a low-pressure system currently in the Permian Basin. However, most of North Texas will see dry conditions and sunshine. Get used to the sunshine; North Texas is entering a dry streak.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunchtime, with a high of 98 degrees by 5 p.m. A breezy southerly wind will continue to pump moisture into North Texas, pushing the heat index into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water!

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CBS News Texas

A strong ridge of high pressure builds through the next week, driving temperatures above 100 degrees by midweek. Heat index values will range from 100 to 115 degrees, potentially prompting heat alerts. Conditions will also remain dry and sunny. 

Be sure to beat the heat by taking frequent breaks in the A/C if outside for an extended period of time.

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CBS News Texas

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