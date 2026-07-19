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Dry and hot for Sunday in North Texas

Sunday will be mostly dry across North Texas, with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm popping up in the afternoon north of I-20, due to a low-pressure system currently in the Permian Basin. However, most of North Texas will see dry conditions and sunshine. Get used to the sunshine; North Texas is entering a dry streak. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunchtime, with a high of 98 degrees by 5 p.m. A breezy southerly wind will continue to pump moisture into North Texas, pushing the heat index into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water!
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