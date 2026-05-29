Dry, hot and muggy conditions expected across North Texas this weekend as temperatures hit 90s

North Texas is off to a dry and muggy start Friday morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Throughout the day, expect partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures.

Friday will be the first of five days in the 90s. Feels-like temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will be 94° on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the Charles Schwab Challenge, expect mainly dry, hot and humid conditions.

Feel-like temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-90s, and on Sunday, they will soar into the upper 90s once you factor in the humidity. Please remember to practice your heat safety tips if you will be outside.

The heat and humidity will continue into early next week, peaking on Monday with feel-like temperatures around 100 degrees.

Some showers and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast by the middle of next week, but temperatures stay steamy in the upper 80s and lower 90s.