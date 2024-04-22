Driver seriously injured after crashing into DART train

DALLAS — One person is seriously hurt after crashing into a DART train Monday night near the MLK Station.

A DART spokesperson says warning lights were flashing and crossing arms were down on Metropolitan Avenue, but the driver went around them and hit the southbound Green Line train just before 7 p.m.

The four people on board were treated and released on the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Baylor in serious condition.

DART said Green Line passengers may experience delays.

This is a developing story.