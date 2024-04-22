Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver seriously injured after crashing into DART train

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — One person is seriously hurt after crashing into a DART train Monday night near the MLK Station.

A DART spokesperson says warning lights were flashing and crossing arms were down on Metropolitan Avenue, but the driver went around them and hit the southbound Green Line train just before 7 p.m.

The four people on board were treated and released on the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Baylor in serious condition.

DART said Green Line passengers may experience delays.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins began her career in London followed by a Ukrainian magazine and then digital content producer roles in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. She graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 8:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.