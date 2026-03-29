Driver hospitalized after crashing into Arlington patrol vehicle on I-30, police say

One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into a police vehicle early Sunday morning, the Arlington Police Department confirmed.

Officials said, at about 4 a.m., an officer who was traveling westbound along I-30 near the Arlington and Grand Prairie line spotted a disabled vehicle in the main lanes. That officer turned on their overhead lights and positioned the patrol vehicle to block the lanes of traffic for safety.

A short time later, Grand Prairie police officers arrived on the scene to investigate.

As both departments were assisting with the disabled vehicle, an SUV traveling westbound swerved around the Grand Prairie patrol vehicle and struck the Arlington patrol vehicle.

The Arlington officer was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was uninjured. However, the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Arlington PD told CBS News Texas that Grand Prairie PD conducted a DWI investigation on the driver of the SUV, but has yet to release those details.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.