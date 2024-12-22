Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charges after woman dies in crash

DALLAS – A 23-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Dallas on Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to an accident call at the intersection of Northwest Highway and N. Buckner Blvd., according to a news release.

Police said initial investigation determined that the driver and the victim, who was the front passenger, were traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway when they lost control of their vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced Alyssa Rodriguez dead.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter, the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.