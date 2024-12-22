Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charges after woman dies in crash

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – A 23-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Dallas on Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to an accident call at the intersection of Northwest Highway and N. Buckner Blvd., according to a news release.

Police said initial investigation determined that the driver and the victim, who was the front passenger, were traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway when they lost control of their vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced Alyssa Rodriguez dead.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter, the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.