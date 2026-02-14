Video shows Dallas Fire-Rescue saving two men from rising creek waters

Dallas Fire‑Rescue says crews saved two men Saturday after a passerby reported seeing them trapped on a concrete slab in the middle of Cottonwood Creek near Forest Lane and Schroeder Road as water levels rose.

According to DFR, units were dispatched just before 1 p.m. It's unclear why the men were in the creek, but both were standing on a section of a walking and riding path with a bicycle beside them. The department says members of its Swift Water Rescue team launched a water sled from the Forest Lane bridge and used it to reach the men.

DFR says both men - and their bike - were brought safely to shore. Medics evaluated them, but the department says neither was taken to the hospital.