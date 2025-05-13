DPS identifies victims in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway that left 1 dead, 5 injured

CBS News Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the one person killed and five others injured in a wrong-way crash that shut down a portion of the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning.

Trania Jackson, 28, of Cedar Hill, was identified as the person killed in the crash, which occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Royal Lane, DPS said Tuesday.

According to investigators, a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Michael Majewski, 50, of Arlington, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the tollway when it side-swiped an 18-wheeler and then collided head-on with a 2016 Nissan Altima.

Majewski and four others were extricated from the wreckage and transported to local hospitals, authorities said.

DPS said Majewski was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the 2016 Altima, Shakila Hudson, 31, of Cedar Hill, was also taken to Parkland with incapacitating injuries.

Jackson, a passenger in Hudson's vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three additional passengers - Delonna High, 34, of Huntsville, Alabama; Bianca Stroughter, 32, of DeSoto; and Chuanteya Weaver, 24, of Indianapolis - were also injured, according to DPS.

High and Stroughter were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital with incapacitating injuries, while Weaver was taken to Parkland with serious injuries, DPS said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.