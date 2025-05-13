Watch CBS News
Local News

DPS identifies victims in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway that left 1 dead, 5 injured

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live
truck.png
CBS News Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the one person killed and five others injured in a wrong-way crash that shut down a portion of the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning.

Trania Jackson, 28, of Cedar Hill, was identified as the person killed in the crash, which occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Royal Lane, DPS said Tuesday.

According to investigators, a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Michael Majewski, 50, of Arlington, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the tollway when it side-swiped an 18-wheeler and then collided head-on with a 2016 Nissan Altima.

Majewski and four others were extricated from the wreckage and transported to local hospitals, authorities said.  

DPS said Majewski was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the 2016 Altima, Shakila Hudson, 31, of Cedar Hill, was also taken to Parkland with incapacitating injuries.

Jackson, a passenger in Hudson's vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three additional passengers - Delonna High, 34, of Huntsville, Alabama; Bianca Stroughter, 32, of DeSoto; and Chuanteya Weaver, 24, of Indianapolis - were also injured, according to DPS.

High and Stroughter were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital with incapacitating injuries, while Weaver was taken to Parkland with serious injuries, DPS said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.