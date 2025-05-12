1 dead, 6 injured after wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

One person is dead and six people are injured after a major crash that shut down a portion of the Dallas North Tollway on Monday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it received multiple reports of an accident involving a wrong-way driver around 1:30 a.m. at DNT and Royal Lane in Dallas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger vehicle was traveling the wrong way (northbound in the southbound lanes), side-swiped an 18-wheeler, then struck another passenger vehicle head-on.

There were two vehicles on fire with passengers pinned inside, according to DFR.

A total of six people were taken to local hospitals after being extricated from the vehicles, DFR said. One person died at the scene of the crash. DFR did not say the extent of the injuries of the six passengers.

Traffic just before 6 a.m. was at a standstill near Royal Lane as drivers were being diverted off at I-635. By 6:15 a.m., all lanes reopened.

A hazmat crew was also at the scene, along with crash investigators and multiple emergency units. DFR its Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched.