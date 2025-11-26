Bodycam, surveillance video shows what happened after Downtown Dallas shooting that injured 3, killed 2

Five people were shot during an altercation in Downtown Dallas earlier this week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Commerce Street, outside the Hyde and Seek Lounge, according to police.

At the time, police said two people were killed and several were injured. The suspect was shot dead by a DPD officer and a victim was shot by the suspect. No police officers were injured.

During a press conference Wednesday, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said it was off-duty police who made the 911 call after a disturbance at the location.

Comeaux said the suspect fired multiple rounds from his handgun at a vehicle, killing one person inside and injuring three bystanders. The man was seen on bodycam video running towards officers while pointing his gun at them.

Officers gave the man commands to drop the weapon, but Comeaux said he didn't comply. Two officers then fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

The other three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Three guns were recovered from the scene, Comeaux said.

Comeaux also noted that this shooting is the seventh this year involving Dallas police officers.