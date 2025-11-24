Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Dallas involving an officer, DPD says

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Nathalie Marie Palacios,
Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon

Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Downtown Dallas early Monday morning.

"We are investigating an officer-involved shooting," the public information officer for the Dallas Police Department told CBS News Texas. 

Police have not said how many people were involved, what led up to the shooting or if an officer was injured.

CBS News Texas crews at the scene saw dozens of DPD units and officers in the 2000 block of Commerce St. The intersection of Commerce St. and Pearl St. near the UNT Dallas College of Law is blocked off while the investigation continues.

No further details have been released at this time. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

