35W back open in Johnson County after downed power lines closed all lanes

Even before the approaching winter storm makes driving conditions difficult, some commuters had a rough morning after I-35W was closed in Johnson County due to a downed power line.

The lanes reopened around 8 a.m., the Burleson Police Department said in a social media post. They lines went down just after 7 a.m. near FM 917.The closure included the service roads, Burleson PD said.

It is not yet clear why the power line went down.

