Watch CBS News
Local News

Double shooting in Dallas leaves one dead, one injured

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Deadly double shooting in Dallas
Deadly double shooting in Dallas 00:27

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One woman is dead and one man is in stable condition at a hospital after a double shooting in Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting call at a parking lot in the 4400 Malcolm X Blvd. around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The woman is not being identified until her family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:17 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.