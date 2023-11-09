Double shooting in Dallas leaves one dead, one injured

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One woman is dead and one man is in stable condition at a hospital after a double shooting in Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting call at a parking lot in the 4400 Malcolm X Blvd. around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The woman is not being identified until her family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.