Dallas shootout ends in death for 61-year-old Donald Claude Jackson
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A shootout between Donald Claude Jackson, 61, and another person ended in death for Jackson.
Police found Jackson the night of March 9 with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of Port Blvd.
The other person involved in the gunfire exchange was taken to the hospital where police said he's in stable condition. Police said he faces a capital murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.