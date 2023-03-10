Watch CBS News
Dallas shootout ends in death for 61-year-old Donald Claude Jackson

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A shootout between Donald Claude Jackson, 61, and another person ended in death for Jackson. 

Police found Jackson the night of March 9 with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of Port Blvd. 

The other person involved in the gunfire exchange was taken to the hospital where police said he's in stable condition. Police said he faces a capital murder charge. 

The investigation is ongoing.

March 10, 2023

