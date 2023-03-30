Watch CBS News
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas) - Asking "Who's ready to party, party, party?!" Dolly Parton announced that she's returning for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco. 

And she's bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton in a statement. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," added Brooks.

