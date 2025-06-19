84-year-old man dies after dog attack in Tarrant County, authorities say

An 84-year-old man died Monday following a dog attack at his home in Tarrant County, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Slay Street near Ten Mile Bridge Road, just south of Eagle Mountain Lake.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Ronald Grant Anderson. He was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said additional information will be released later Thursday.

