Documents reveal details behind Grand Prairie superintendent's departure

Nearly four months after the Grand Prairie Independent School District superintendent stepped down, newly released documents reveal details about his departure.

Records obtained by CBS News Texas through an open records request allege that Dr. Jorge Arredondo engaged in a pattern of verbal and gender harassment toward employees on his senior leadership team and later misled a law firm hired to investigate his actions.

Arredondo was placed on paid leave in September 2024 after mere months on the job.

Allegations detailed in termination notice

Grand Prairie ISD

In December, the district issued a notice of proposed termination to Arredondo, stating:

"Credible evidence supports the conclusion that (you) engaged in harassing verbal communications and discriminatory behavior toward non-Hispanic female employees, resulting in a disparate and negative impact on non-Hispanic female employees."

The school board and Arredondo announced a separation agreement in early February, granting him a $350,000 payout.

"An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Arredondo the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent," the district said at the time.

CBS News Texas reached out to Mary Goodrich Nix, an attorney who worked with Arredondo, but did not receive a response.

Further accusations in separation agreement

The separation agreement accused Arredondo of creating "a threatening work environment" and causing "irreparable damage" to workplace relationships within the district's senior leadership team and central office staff.

According to the agreement, the alleged harassing communications were not isolated incidents but instead "escalated over a period of two months."

New leadership appointed

In March, the school board hired Dr. Gabriel Trujillo as the district's new superintendent.

School board president Amber Moffitt issued a statement emphasizing the district's commitment to a safe work environment:

"Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of both our students and staff. Just as students deserve a safe and positive learning environment, our staff deserve a respectful and supportive workplace."