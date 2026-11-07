Dallas ISD parents, students learn about school choice at Discover Dallas ISD expo

Dallas ISD school leaders are working to reverse the district's declining enrollment trends by showcasing all of the programs it has to offer at the annual school choice expo on Saturday. Families also learned how to apply for the coveted seats at in-demand magnet campuses.

Thousands of Dallas ISD parents and students filled the automobile building at Fair Park to learn about their options at the Discover Dallas ISD expo. It's the largest school fair in North Texas.

"The time to start planning for next school actually starts now, so the 2027-2028 school year, this is where you come to get that started. Applications opened November 1st," DISD spokesperson Anastasia Reed-Jones said.

Representatives from more than 200 schools answered questions about activities, specialized learning programs, and application-based schools. The district also had interactive stations where kids could try robotics, drones, 3D printing, and more.

Parent Brisa Guevara brought her 13-year-old son Max to the event.

"He's still deciding on where he wants to go to high school next year. I still want to see the options that I like but also see what he's leaning towards," Guevara said.

New Tech High School was one of the options students learned about at the fair. Students designed video games in a month and a half and will graduate with at least one certification.

"We are a film and digital marketing pathway. We also[have an] animation pathway, and we also a video game design pathway," New Tech High School teacher Trenton Starks said.

Click here to learn more about school choice if you missed the event. Applications are open through Jan. 31, 2027.