Parents, district trustees fight to keep South Dallas school open amid possible closures

Across North Texas, we've seen a growing number of school districts close schools as they struggle with budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.

The Dallas Independent School District is no exception.

As the district considers closing six schools next year, parents are voicing their concerns at a public hearing on Thursday night.

Ebony Jones says J.J. Rhoads Learning Center has given her 3-year-old son educational opportunities she never thought possible.

"It's a dual language in sunny South Dallas... and we don't really get that opportunity in the South Dallas area," Jones said.

Thursday she joined other parents fighting to keep it open.

"The school gives my daughter a sense of security and confidence," said Sue Patterson, a J.J. Rhoads parent. "And it also gives me security as well, and it helps me as a parent want to see my baby grow."

J.J. Rhoads is one of six campuses Dallas ISD is considering closing next school year.

In a statement, the district said, "While these decisions are still under review, we remain committed to aligning resources where they benefit students most."

The district says its growing budget deficit is now projected at $ 128 million after enrollment came in about 3,000 students below expectations.

Dallas ISD Trustee Ed Turner says while some school consolidations make sense, J.J. Rhoads is almost at capacity and provides critical early childhood education in south Dallas. The school is in his district.

"And my argument to the board is for us to continue to invest in early pre-K," Turner said. "Because for every $100 of our budget, it only costs 9 cents to operate J.J. Rhoades, and for us as a board to consolidate J.J. Rhoades, we are sending a message to the South Dallas community that J.J. Rhoades is not worth a dime."

Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Forman is from South Dallas and has also been vocal on keeping this particular school open.

"I'm very concerned about transportation, the opportunity for them to get back-and-forth to school, if the parents have the opportunity to do that, and what our policy is going to be regarding trying to make sure these students get the best education that they possibly can?" Forman said.

Under the current proposal, J.J. Rhoads students would move to H.S. Thompson.

A vote on the closures is expected to happen at the next school board meeting.