New name announced for what used to be Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

The home of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has a new name.

On Monday, Trail Drive Management Group announced that what was once known as Dickies Arena is now Ariat Arena. The announcement was shared on the arena's social media pages, which still bear the Dickies name as of publication. The new website, however, has been renamed and re-branded accordingly.

The arena's website notes that Ariat Arena, located next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center Campus, was approved by Fort Worth citizens in 2014. Beyond the stock show and rodeo, Ariat Arena hosts concerts, sports competitions, and community events.

Ariat Arena is located at Harley Avenue and Gendy Street in the western part of the city.