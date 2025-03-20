DFW Women in Sports: Rangers' Kellie Fischer paving the way for women in the MLB

Most baseball fans know that the Texas Rangers' third home in Franchise history is a $1.3 billion stadium. However, what some might not know is that Rangers Chief Financial Officer Kellie Fischer has a major role in all of it.

"It was really special to be a part of the team that brought this to life. The sad part of the story is that we were scheduled to open in March 2020. What a perfect time to open a 40,000-seat building," said Fischer.

Similar to the rest of the world, COVID-19 delayed production, but it didn't stop a World Series-neutral site featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We did get to open up to fans, but only 12,000 fans," Fischer said. "So, if you can only have 12,000, you have to zip tie like every four seats, and nobody is too close together. But it was a very special moment; it was the first time I had seen people in the building."

Three seasons later, Fischer got to witness the Rangers host the first two games of the World Series in 2023.

"When we won in Houston, I was like, 'this is it, we're going to do it,'" said Fischer. " I get chills just thinking about it."

Outside of making sure the Rangers' historic season went smoothly, Fischer's work stretches beyond Arlington.

"We have operations in multiple parts of the country and even in different parts of the world," Fischer said. "So, it's very exciting to get to have my hand in all of that."

A 2019 unveiling of the Texas Rangers Dominican Republic Baseball Academy is a growth initiative that was also led by Fischer.

"It's a 40,000 square foot facility that houses roughly 100 kids that are signed kids to the Rangers organization, but they come from several Latin countries, and they all go through our Academy before they come here, and they live there almost full-time year-round."

One thing that went unnoticed was who was behind the design that housed a safe space for the next generation of male athletes.

"The lead architect on our project was a female," said Fischer. "The lead engineer on a project was a female. The lead representative on the Rangers was me, a female."

With over 20 years of experience in the sports industry, Fischer enjoys being a mentor who encourages women to uplift other women.

"I'm so thrilled when I see my employees or other women in the organization seek opportunities to network," she said. "Whether it's in sports or outside of sports, it's critical."

Katie Morgan, a 17-year employee of the Rangers can attest to the impact of what networking and being genuine did for her at the beginning of her career when she sold her first big deal.

"I got a note from Kellie Fischer, our chief financial officer. Seeing her name come through on that email just lit a fire in me and motivated me in a multitude of ways," Morgan said.

They're subtle reminders of why and who Fischer continues to strive for.

"I think what I'm most proud of is recognizing that the next generation of leaders at the Rangers are ready to lead, and it's time to step aside a little bit and make sure we have growth," said Fischer. "In fact, they are already leading and running. It's just a huge joy to see people I've worked with a long time now get a chance to shine."