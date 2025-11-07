Government shutdown fears ripple through DFW Airport as holiday travel nears

With a potential government shutdown looming, travelers at DFW Airport are already feeling the ripple effects — and bracing for more as the busy holiday season approaches.

"It's going to be tough, you know, because if this continues to drag out, you know, it could affect obviously Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Cinnamon Hardee.

Hardee and her colleague, Milenka Arevalo, arrived at DFW five hours early on Friday, anticipating delays and disruptions. They're hoping to make it back home to Houston.

Concerns over TSA staffing

"Also, the TSA situation — that's why we decided to come early just to be inside the airport and cross your fingers and hopefully we can make it out today this afternoon," said Arevalo.

Danny Eaton, a traveler from London, has been trying to get home for two days. He arrived at DFW three hours early on Friday.

Flight cancellations add to frustration

"Coming here was OK, but yesterday left San Diego expected to get a flight yesterday evening, which got changed probably five times, and then finally, about 10:30 at night, it got cancelled," Eaton said. "It's a bit frustrating more than anything else."

According to FAA guidelines, the government order will not impact international flights — only domestic. But travelers say the effects are being felt globally.

Global impact felt by travelers

"Employees are also being affected there in Mexico, and also we need to think about like, next year having the World Cup and everything," said Alejandro Nava, who lives in Mexico.

Flyers like Eaton are urging others to plan ahead.

Advice: prepare for disruptions

"Be prepared for some disruption," he said.