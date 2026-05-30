Steamy, hot conditions across North Texas this weekend

Saturday across North Texas will be similar to yesterday with highs forecasted to top out at 92 degrees. However, since there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index will make it feel even hotter. Be sure to drink plenty of water!

Today will be steamy, partly cloudy, and breezy, which may affect those playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spectators may get brief relief from the heat with winds gusting from the south at 20mph. A pop-up shower is possible today for counties to the northwest of the metroplex; however, most of North Texas will stay dry.

CBS News Texas

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, but you may be able to sneak a peek at the blue moon. This is the second full moon of the month and this phenomenon only happens once every two to three years.

CBS News Texas

Tomorrow, expect a beautiful Sunday! Temperatures in the middle 70s to start the day and climb into the middle 90s for the afternoon high. Skies will be sunny with a slight breeze from the south.

June 1 is the official start of meteorological summer and it will feel like it. Temperatures in the 90s will be expected through next week with rain chances returning on Tuesday. Stay tuned!