Steamy conditions persist Sunday in North Texas

Another hot and sunny day is on tap for Sunday in North Texas. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunch and reach 100+ degrees by the late afternoon. Winds will be from the south, reaching 5-10 mph.

CBS News Texas

Dew point temperatures, which indicate the moisture content in the atmosphere, will be in the upper 60s and low 70s today. This will make it feel even hotter outside. The heat index value will be around 100 to 110 degrees today. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of North Texas due to dangerously hot conditions.

More heat alerts are possible next week as an upper-level ridge builds.

CBS News Texas

North Texas is expected to remain under a dry, warm spell, with abundant sunshine and daily highs topping 100 ° through the next week. The moisture will also stay in place, so heat index values will range from 100° to 110°.

There is potential for showers or storms, and temperatures could drop a couple of degrees late next weekend into the following week, but confidence at this time remains low. Be sure to take heat precautions and stay cool.