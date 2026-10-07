Wonderful weather for North Texas with a quiet pattern

North Texas is off to another refreshing start, featuring low humidity and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect highs in the 80s once again this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today due to elevated ground-level ozone.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

This great stretch of weather will make it perfect to head out to the fair the next few days and even into the weekend. Switching gears to the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Isaias. It has max winds of 40 mph as of this morning and will continue to strengthen into a strong Category 2 hurricane.

CBS News Texas

Landfall is expected between Southern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle just west of Panama City Beach on Friday or early Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s early next week, with a noticeable increase in humidity. Expect cooler temperatures and a return of rain chances by mid to late next week.