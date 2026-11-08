North Texas has beautiful weather in the cards this coming week

North Texas was off to a chilly start Sunday morning, with lows dipping into the 50s across most locations. Grab a light jacket heading out the door; temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for the high this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

An upper-level low is moving eastward over South Texas throughout the day. This will bring an opportunity for light rain and sprinkles over the next 72 hours. Today, the best chance of rain will be for counties south of the metroplex.

CBS News Texas

Overnight, cloud cover will remain, keeping temperatures warmer than average tomorrow morning; lows will be in the 50s. On Monday, expect a cloudy day with a slight chance of sprinkles and light winds. Through Tuesday, this disturbance will bring chances of rain and sprinkles.

Wednesday will be beautiful, sunny, and warmer than average. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs may even reach 80 degrees. The next cold front is expected to move through the area on Thursday, cooling temperatures and making for a pleasant end to the week and start to the weekend.